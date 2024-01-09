WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A storm system moved into the DMV Tuesday, causing power outages across the region.

DC News Now looked at outage maps from electricity providers. If you click on your provider’s name in the outage list, it will bring you to the outage map, which has more specifics, including the estimated time of restoration.

The below outage numbers were updated as of 4:45 p.m.

Pepco reported 38 active outages in D.C. and surrounding areas in Maryland, affecting a total of 1,548 customers.

Washington, D.C. — 1,063 customers affected

Montgomery County, Md. — 155 customers affected

Prince George’s County, Md. — 330 customers affected

Potomac Edison reported the following outages in Maryland:

Allegany County, Md. — 366 customers affected

Frederick County, Md. — 100 customers affected

Garrett County, Md. — 24 customers affected

Montgomery County, Md. — 23 customers affected

Washington County, Md. — 99 customers affected

It also reported these outages in West Virginia:

Berkeley County, W.Va. — 221 customers affected

Jefferson County, W.Va. — 6 customers affected

Morgan County, W.Va. — No customers affected

BGE reported 140 total active outages, including:

Anne Arundel County, Md. — 2,225 customers affected

Montgomery County — No customers affected

Prince George’s County — 675 customers affected

Dominion Energy reported that 5,476 customers in Northern Virginia were without power, including 3,148 in Fairfax County.

76 customers in the area of Shenandoah Valley / Western Piedmont were affected by outages.

If you are experiencing an outage, here is how to report that to DMV area providers: