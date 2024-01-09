WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A storm system moved into the DMV Tuesday, causing power outages across the region.
DC News Now looked at outage maps from electricity providers. If you click on your provider’s name in the outage list, it will bring you to the outage map, which has more specifics, including the estimated time of restoration.
The below outage numbers were updated as of 4:45 p.m.
Pepco
Pepco reported 38 active outages in D.C. and surrounding areas in Maryland, affecting a total of 1,548 customers.
- Washington, D.C. — 1,063 customers affected
- Montgomery County, Md. — 155 customers affected
- Prince George’s County, Md. — 330 customers affected
Potomac Edison
Potomac Edison reported the following outages in Maryland:
- Allegany County, Md. — 366 customers affected
- Frederick County, Md. — 100 customers affected
- Garrett County, Md. — 24 customers affected
- Montgomery County, Md. — 23 customers affected
- Washington County, Md. — 99 customers affected
It also reported these outages in West Virginia:
- Berkeley County, W.Va. — 221 customers affected
- Jefferson County, W.Va. — 6 customers affected
- Morgan County, W.Va. — No customers affected
BGE
BGE reported 140 total active outages, including:
- Anne Arundel County, Md. — 2,225 customers affected
- Montgomery County — No customers affected
- Prince George’s County — 675 customers affected
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy reported that 5,476 customers in Northern Virginia were without power, including 3,148 in Fairfax County.
76 customers in the area of Shenandoah Valley / Western Piedmont were affected by outages.
If you are experiencing an outage, here is how to report that to DMV area providers:
- Pepco: Call 1-877-737-2662 or use their app;
- Potomac Edison: Call 888-544-4877;
- BGE: Call 1-866-778-2222 or 1-800-685-0123 for downed power lines; use their app or Facebook or text “OUT” to 69243 to report an outage;
- Dominion Energy: Call 866-366-4357 to report downed power lines; use their app to report an outage.