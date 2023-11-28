MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Regional planners in the eastern panhandle area are facing challenges from growth — namely, the spike in traffic congestion.

They are hoping public input from drivers may help make things easier on the roads for drivers.

The Hagerstown Eastern Panhandle Metropolitan Planning Organization (HEPMPO) is working on a regional Safety Action Plan and Congestion Management Plan to address traffic concerns in Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia along with Washington County in Maryland

Navigating the roads has Hagerstown City Engineer, James Bender, working overtime.

“Every community has its idiosyncrasies when it comes to the road network, and in Hagerstown, we have a lot of one-way streets that tend to complicate traffic patterns,” Bender said.

Bender is focused on dangerous intersections and the need to add more lanes to Interstate 81 in Washington County.

Matt Mullenax with HEPMPO has been gauging the public on the region’s traffic challenges. He said that drivers have more concerns than just engineering.

“A lot of comments we are receiving are more focused on driver behavior than say, engineering improvements,” Mullenax said. “I’m hearing concerns about people running red lights, looking at their phones while driving, aggressive driving and speeding.”

Bender points to the challenge of Dual Highway, Route 40, in Hagerstown serving both local and regional traffic and the high volume of traffic on both Interstates 81 and 70 in Washington County.

“We have all the traffic and congestion and delays that come with those two interstates to deal with,” Bender said.

Mullenax wants to hear directly from drivers and is collecting citizen comments online to help with the planning process. Citizens can weigh in by Dec. 15 and participate in public meetings next spring.