WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — We’ve all got that one gift sitting around after the holidays that we’re planning to return, but according to eBay, it may be far more lucrative to flip it.

eBay is one of the largest online marketplaces for consumer goods boasting 132 million buyers worldwide.

“After the holidays, people may feel overwhelmed with the daunting task of trying to return the gifts that didn’t quite hit the mark, but reselling those items might just be a more efficient — and financially fruitful — endeavor,” said Adam Ireland, the Vice President and General Manager of eBay US.

If your gift was purchased on sale, as many products are during the holidays, the actual value you’ll get for a return is the original sale price.

Reselling your unwanted gifts after the sale has ended might increase the value you end up with.

According to data from eBay, fashion and collectibles see a significant increase in popularity after the holidays. Year over year, collectible card game boxes saw a 25% increase in average sale price from 2022 to 2023.

The data also showed that items such as sunglasses, wallets, and camera drones increased in average sale price by nearly 10%, while smartphones and jewelry went up by about 5%.

Ireland went on to say, “With 132 million buyers worldwide, plus services like Authenticity Guarantee which adds that crucial layer of confidence between buyer and seller, eBay is a great place to offload those fashion, tech, and collectible items that weren’t quite right for you but likely perfect for somebody else. So if you unwrapped something that wasn’t on your wish list, list it on eBay and fund the item that you’ll use.”

Users can make the process even easier by using the eBay Holiday Rewrap feature. Sellers can simply rewrap their gifts the way they received them, take a few photos, and resell those unwanted gifts.