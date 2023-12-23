WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Christmas is fast approaching, meaning many go-to restaurants, stores and activities may be closed or have reduced hours. For those who don’t celebrate, or simply looking for something to do, we’ve outlined some spots around the D.C.- area that will stay open on Christmas Day.
Restaurants | According to OpenTable, the following restaurants will be open – either for dine-in, delivery or takeout on Christmas:
- Farmers Fishers Bakers (D.C.) | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. | 3000 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20007
- Farmers Fishers and Bakers is serving a Christmas Morning Brunch buffet, Christmas Day Dinner Bufet and Christmas Day To Go options. They offer a range of food, from Beyla Honey-Glazed Spiral Baked Ham or a Coconut Chia Bowl for breakfast to Hot Crab and Artichoke Dip or Blackened Chesapeake Wild Blue Catfish for dinner.
- Founding Farmers | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. | See their website for locations
- Founding Farmers’s D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery County locations will be open on Christmas. They serve traditional American food, from chicken and waffles to apple pie – all made from scratch.
- Et Voila (D.C.) | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | 5120 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, D.C. 20016
- Located in the Palisades since 2008, Et Voila is a restaurant that serves Belgian/French cuisine.
- Ambar (Va.) | 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, Va. 22201
- Ambar offers small plates of traditional Balkan dishes and regional spirits. On Christmas, they are offering brunch for $49.99 per person and dinner for $69 per person.
- Amuse at Le Meridien (Va.) | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 1121 19th St N, Arlington, Va. 22209
- Located on the fourth floor of the Le Meridien Hotel, Amuse draws inspiration from American cuisine and offers locally sourced seasonal dishes.
- Gyu-Kaku (Va.) | 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | 11119 N Hudson St., Arlington, Va. 22201
- Gyu-Kaku is a Japanese BBQ restaurant with several different menus patrons can choose from, such as their Yakiniku Holiday Menu, Course Menu and Premium All You Can Eat Menu
- Benihana (Md.) | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | 7935 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, Md. 20814
- Guests at Benihana are seated at communal hibachi tables in groups where a chef will perform Teppanyaki, slicing and dicing your meal in front of you.
- Delhi Spice (Md.) | 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. | 4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, Md. 20814
- Dehli Spice serves Indian cuisine, including a range of vegan options. Chef specialties include Chicken Jalfrezi, Chicken Korma and Chloe Bhature.
- Buca di Beppo (Md.) | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | 122 Kentlands Blvd, Gaithersburg, Md. 20878
- Buca di Beppo is an Italian restaurant perfect for families. They also offer group menus for larger parties.
Movie Theaters | Check theaters’ websites for a list of showtimes:
- Landmark’s E Street Cinema | 555 11th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20004
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema | Alamo’s Va. and D.C. locations will be open
- IPIC Theaters | 11830 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda, Md. 20852
- Phoenix Theaters Marlow Cinema 6 | 3899 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, Md. 20748
- Cinema Arts Theater | 9650 14 Main St., Fairfax, Va. 22031
- Regal | Check website for a location near you
- AMC | Check website for a location near you
Events and Things to Do:
- Enchant Christmas: Reindeer Games | 1500 South Capitol St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003
- From Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 (including Christmas Day), families can head to Nationals Park for a light maze, artisan vendors, ice skating and more.
- Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court Vienna, Va. 22182
- Meadowlark Botanical Gardens sparkles with light displays, featuring flowers, animals and holiday scenes along a .6-mile trail.
- Light Yards | 355 Water St., SE, Washington, D.C.
- Light Yards, a free interactive light installation, has returned to Yards Park for an eighth year. All ages are welcome to attend and general admission tickets are available online.