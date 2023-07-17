WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Service between four Green Line stations in D.C. and Prince George’s County will be stopped for several weeks for a “major trackwork project,” officials said.

The Green Line from Greenbelt to Fort Totten will be closed from Saturday, July 22 to Monday, September 4.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said that it will be working on installing fiber-optic cables during this shutdown. It said that these cables will help Metro push out updates outside of customer hours, which will help lessen downtime.

In a tweet, the City of Laurel Office of Emergency Management said that MARC will add stops at Greenbelt and College Park on some trains to help out.

WMATA also said that it will have free shuttle service during operating hours:

A Green Line Shuttle will provide local service every 8-10 minutes between the Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Hyattsville Crossing, and West Hyattsville stations;

A Greenbelt-Fort Totten Limited shuttle will provide limited-stop service every 5-10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of MD, and Fort Totten;

and a Hyattsville Crossing-Fort Totten Limited shuttle will provide limited-stop service every 5-10 minutes between Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, and Fort Totten.

Green Line trains will still run every eight minutes between Fort Totten and Branch Avenue. Red Line service will also function as usual at Fort Totten.

WMATA said that it would provide updates about this closure and other major construction projects over the summer online.