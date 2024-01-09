WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain, winds and flooding plagued the DMV on Tuesday, causing a number of road closures and delays.

DC News Now outlined some of those closures here, and will add updates as they come:

D.C.:

Rhode Island Ave. NE at Monroe St.: One lane open due to large tree branch in roadway.

Maryland:

Montgomery County: Gates on Sligo Creek Parkway between Carroll Ave. and Flower Ave.: Closed due to flooding. Beach Drive from the DC line to East-West Highway; and Kensington Pkwy to Knowles Ave.: Closed.

Charles County : Keech Rd: Closed The Harry Nice Bridge on Crain Highway: Closed.

Northern Virginia: