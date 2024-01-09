WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain, winds and flooding plagued the DMV on Tuesday, causing a number of road closures and delays.
DC News Now outlined some of those closures here, and will add updates as they come:
D.C.:
- Rhode Island Ave. NE at Monroe St.: One lane open due to large tree branch in roadway.
Maryland:
- Montgomery County:
- Gates on Sligo Creek Parkway between Carroll Ave. and Flower Ave.: Closed due to flooding.
- Beach Drive from the DC line to East-West Highway; and Kensington Pkwy to Knowles Ave.: Closed.
- Charles County:
- Keech Rd: Closed
- The Harry Nice Bridge on Crain Highway: Closed.
Northern Virginia:
- Alexandria:
- Road closures are in effect in The Strand due to rising water.
- Union St. between Prince St. and Cameron St.: Closed.
- Fairfax County:
- Henderson Rd. and Henderson Ct. intersection: Closed due to flooding.
- Old Courthouse Rd. and Besley Rd. intersection: Closed due to flooding.
- Woodburn Rd. and Spicewood Dr. intersection: Closed due to tree down.
- Burke Lake Rd. and Kilkenny Ln. intersection: Closed due to flooding.
- Rutledge Dr. and Wolf Run Shoals intersection: Closed due to flooding.
- 11000 block of Henderson Rd.: Closed due to tree down.
- Lawyers Rd. from Hunter Mill to Galloping Way: Closed due to flooding.