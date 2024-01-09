WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain, winds and flooding plagued the DMV on Tuesday, causing a number of road closures and delays.

DC News Now outlined some of those closures here, and will add updates as they come:

D.C.:

  • Rhode Island Ave. NE at Monroe St.: One lane open due to large tree branch in roadway.

Maryland:

  • Montgomery County:
    • Gates on Sligo Creek Parkway between Carroll Ave. and Flower Ave.: Closed due to flooding.
    • Beach Drive from the DC line to East-West Highway; and Kensington Pkwy to Knowles Ave.: Closed.
  • Charles County:
    • Keech Rd: Closed
    • The Harry Nice Bridge on Crain Highway: Closed.

Northern Virginia:

  • Alexandria:
    • Road closures are in effect in The Strand due to rising water.
    • Union St. between Prince St. and Cameron St.: Closed.
  • Fairfax County:
    • Henderson Rd. and Henderson Ct. intersection: Closed due to flooding.
    • Old Courthouse Rd. and Besley Rd. intersection: Closed due to flooding.
    • Woodburn Rd. and Spicewood Dr. intersection: Closed due to tree down.
    • Burke Lake Rd. and Kilkenny Ln. intersection: Closed due to flooding.
    • Rutledge Dr. and Wolf Run Shoals intersection: Closed due to flooding.
    • 11000 block of Henderson Rd.: Closed due to tree down.
    • Lawyers Rd. from Hunter Mill to Galloping Way: Closed due to flooding.