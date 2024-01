The player above has a playlist of weather coverage and video from the DC News Now team.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A storm swept through the DMV on Thursday with precipitation, flooding and high winds throughout the region.

Higher elevation areas further west saw snow while there was steady rain to the east of I-81.

A tree fell in the 3300 block of Russel Rd., police said. (Image courtesy of the Alexandria Police Department)

Flooding in Alexandria, Va. on Jan. 9, 2024. (Max Marcilla / DC News Now)

Throughout the region, residents experienced power outages, road closures and more.