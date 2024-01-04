WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — TGI Fridays said Wednesday it closed 36 “underperforming” restaurants, including five in parts of Maryland and Virginia that are in the D.C area.

The closed stores were located at:

15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Md.

6751-B Frontier Dr., Springfield, Va.

7401 Sudley Rd., Manassas, Va.

1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy., Fredericksburg, Va.

13237 Worth Ave., Woodbridge, Va.

A restaurant in Columbia, Md. closed, as well.

According to a news release, TGI Fridays offered employees more than 1,000 transfer opportunities. The company said that the offer covered more than 80% of affected employees.

The restaurant chain said in the release that it also was selling eight corporate-owned restaurants to former CEO Ray Blanchette.