Temperatures have been in the upper 90s since Monday

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DMV is feeling yet another heatwave. Temperatures in the region approached triple digits on Tuesday as portions of the District, northern and central Maryland and northern Virginia were hit with soaring heat.

Alec Krautmann of D.C. said he felt the heat both outside and inside his apartment.

“Oh, it’s a hot one,” he said. “It’s too late in the season for this and this stretch is really the hottest weather of the summer for D.C., so I hope folks know to take it easy, get some water.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a “Hot Weather Emergency” through Thursday, District officials said, and the city plans to extend pool hours to give people some relief from the heat.

Jaroslaw Martyniuk and his wife played tennis in Georgetown before the heat really started to climb on Tuesday.

“Well, it’s hot, there’s no question about it,” Martyniuk said. “But heat never stopped us from playing tennis.”

People sought relief any way they could, like under umbrellas as they walked or in parks and under shade.

Madison Luster said she spent her lunch hour in Dupont Circle under trees to avoid the sun.

“The other day we had such a cold, a good, brief cold spot. Now it’s just too hot,” she said. “I feel like I’m going to maybe jump into the Potomac with all this sweat or something.”

Roberta Stanton said she had just walked out of an air-conditioned art event and outside to feel the heat.

“You come out of the doors and it’s just like you get kind of a blast of ah, warmth,” Stanton said. “The shade is best so I’m on my way home and I think I’ll be in for the rest of the day.”