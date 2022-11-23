WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The main attraction at the Thanksgiving meal may be the turkey for a lot of people, but just as important (if not more important) are those side dishes.

No doubt you have a favorite, but what about the state (or in the case of D.C., the city) in which you live?

There’s a map for that.

We took a look at a number of different websites that compiled information about the favorite Thanksgiving side dishes for people across the country. The sites included Taste of Home, Thrillist, and Zippia. Here’s what they had to say about the District, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

D.C. – Mac and Cheese

The district likes its liquid gold. While D.C. data was not included in the other sites, Listwire found that mac and cheese was the favorite side dish in the district. Among the most popular dishes nationwide, it’s little surprise that the nation’s capital reflects the nation’s love for cheesy goodness.

Maryland – Biscuits

The humble biscuit is one of the oldest side dishes in the United States. The salty, buttery, fluffy bread makes an excellent dry canvas for a masterpiece of gravy. If you’re bold enough to make these golden brown nuggets of goodness from scratch then you’ll surely have a feast to remember.

Virginia – Mac and Cheese

Among the top four most common household favorites, the American classic mac and cheese reigns supreme in the lovers’ state. Whether you like your macaroni baked, boiled, or broiled, mac and cheese easily is one of the most carb-comforting dishes on the table on Thanksgiving night.

West Virginia – Rolls

The even humbler dinner roll. Less salty than a biscuit and has way less cholesterol than mac and cheese. This simple side dish is perfect for your low-key family gathering. No-nonsense West Virginia knows what it likes and likes what it knows. Just because the roll is humble don’t go thinking it’s underwhelming. A perfect homemade roll can be a work of fine art in skilled hands.