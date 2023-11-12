VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The deadline is quickly approaching for some in Virginia to get some state help with heating costs as the cooler weather begins to settle in.

The last day to apply for fuel assistance to offset heat fuel costs is Monday, November 13. The deadline is usually the second Friday in November but when that day is a holiday, the deadline gets extended to the next business day.

Help with home energy needs for low-income families comes from The Virginia Energy Assistance Program with the Virginia Department of Social Services.

The Virginia Department of Social Services said fuel assistance includes home heating costs, furnace re-starts, late, delivery and installation charges as well as connection or re-connection fees.

To qualify for fuel assistance, households must have a heating expense and gross monthly income not above 150 percent of the federal poverty level. And households must be responsible for heating costs.

Virginia residents can apply a few ways:

-The Virginia Department Of Social Services said residents can apply online through CommonHelp.

-Residents can call a customer service center at 855-635-4370 between 7 am and 6 pm.

-The third option is to submit an application manually and return it to their local department of Social Services location.

Officials said those who apply should expect to be notified of their eligibility in late December.