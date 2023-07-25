WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High temperatures in the DMV this summer can be an expensive struggle for people trying to keep their homes cool. The U.S. Department of Energy suggested ways to conserve energy while keeping you and your home cool.

Use your windows to keep the heat out

Install energy-efficient window attachments to improve comfort, save energy and reduce unwanted solar heat gain. About 30% of a home’s energy is lost through windows, and window coverings are a way to lower energy bills.

Operate your thermostat efficiently

The smaller the difference between indoor and outdoor temperature, the lower overall cooling bills will be.

Keep your house warmer than normal when you are away and lower the thermostat when you return and need cooling.

Avoid setting your thermostat to a colder setting than normal after you first turn on your air conditioner – it will not cool your home faster and may result in excessive cooling and unnecessary expense.

Use fans and ventilation strategies

Turn off ceiling fans when you leave a room – remember they cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect.

After showering or taking a bath, use the bathroom fan to remove heat and humidity from your home. Your laundry room may also benefit from ventilation.

Keep your cooling system running efficiently

Schedule regular maintenance for your cooling equipment for maximum energy affordability.

Avoid placing lamps or TV sets near your room or air conditioner thermostat as it senses heat from appliances, which can cause the air conditioner to run longer than needed.

Vacuum air intake vents regularly to remove dust build-up.

Ensure furniture and other objects are not blocking airflow.

Consider a range of appliances and lighting options

Use energy-efficient lighting that operates at cooler temperatures (such as LED lights) and know when to turn off your lights , depending on what kind of bulb you use.

that operates at cooler temperatures (such as LED lights) and , depending on what kind of bulb you use. Take advantage of daylight instead of artificial lighting.

Wash full loads of dishes and clothes for better efficiency.

Keep hot air from leaking into your home

Seal cracks and openings to prevent warm air from leaking into your home by caulking or weatherstripping around doors and windows.

Lower your water heating costs

Water heating accounts for about 18% of the energy consumed in your home. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends setting your water heater at no more than 120 F to prevent scalding – the lower setting conserves energy and saves money.