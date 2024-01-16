WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) released a statement on Tuesday urging residents to keep their mail carriers in mind during this week’s winter storms, which have coated much of the area’s sidewalks and roads with snow and ice.

“If they cannot reach your mailbox, they cannot deliver your mail,” said Maryland District Manager David Guiney in the statement.

Any amount of snow can cause a dangerous situation for mail carriers and others, USPS stated. Keeping a clear path to and around mailboxes will help carriers continue consistent delivery – and keep them safe from slipping or injuring themselves.

“Customers can help ensure their mail carrier can make safe deliveries by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, porches, and any approach to mailboxes whether on a house or at the curb,” USPS stated.