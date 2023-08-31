QUANTICO, Va. (DC News Now) — During a roundtable discussion today, Col. Michael Brooks Jr., commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, detailed efforts to strengthen the base’s relationships in Northern Virginia, and identified shortcomings in staffing and funding on base.

There are 6,000 Marines attached to the base, and 10,000 in its various training programs. Brooks took the helm in 2021, and since then, he said he’s worked to build partnerships with surrounding local governments and school divisions.

He said the primary concern he hears from neighbors of the base are the noise levels.

“It is vitally important for us to ensure that those folks who are moving to this area, who may not be aware of some of the training that goes on, and they start hearing some of this and hearing their house do a little bit of vibrating, that they understand what’s going on the base,” he said.

Brooks said he’s been committed to communicating with neighboring communities when loud noises and explosions could be felt.

He also addressed efforts to build partnerships with school divisions in Fauquier, Stafford and Prince William Counties.

“The type of education that our military connected children receive is very important to the parents here,” he said.

He also addressed the unique dynamic between the Marine Corps and the town of Quantico. The base is the only in the country to contain a civilian town, which presents complications for residents.

He established an operational plan to study Department of Defense mandates and the needs of Quantico residents.

“I think we came to a very appropriate compromise,” he said.

Prior to the changes, under Brooks’ administration, residents in Quantico weren’t able to bring guests or contractors on base after-hours. Residents also could not escort relatives from the gate to their residences, but those restrictions are gone.