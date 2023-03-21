Congressional Country Club on day 3 of the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship in Bethesda, Maryland on June 25, 2022.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Niche, a platform that reviews schools and neighborhoods has just released a ranking of the 2023 Best Places to Live in America.

Niche creates the annual report by using data from sources like the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. When creating the list, the website considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability and more.

“For almost ten years now, our Best Places to Live rankings have helped people find a new neighborhood to call home based on what matters most to them, whether that’s affordable housing, easy access to amenities, or excellent local schools,” said Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche.

Many places in Virginia and Maryland made the list of the 2023 Best Places to Live in America and were among the top 30.

Ranking at #2 was Colonial Village, a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia with a population of 2,895.

Ranking at #16 was North Bethesda, a neighborhood in Maryland just outside of Washington D.C. with a population of 50,695.

Ranking at #21 was Ballston/Virginia Square, a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia with a population of 3,209.

Ranking at #23 was Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia with a population of 7,005.

Ranking at #26 was North Potomac, a neighborhood in Maryland just outside of Washington, D.C. with a population of 24,449.