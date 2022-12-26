MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was unaccounted for another was injured after a house fire in Fairfax County on the day after Christmas.
Fire and Rescue were called to the 3500 block of Goodview Court in Mantua on Monday evening.
Officials said that the home was a total loss. The person who was hurt was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no update on the missing resident as of 10 p.m. on Monday. Crews were still working at the scene but could not enter the house due to concerns about structural integrity.