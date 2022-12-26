MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was unaccounted for another was injured after a house fire in Fairfax County on the day after Christmas.

Fire and Rescue were called to the 3500 block of Goodview Court in Mantua on Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home in Mantua on the day after Christmas to battle a blaze. (Image courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue via Twitter)

One person was injured with minor burns in the fire. (Image courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue via Twitter)

A resident was unaccounted for and a home was a total loss after a fire tore apart a Fairfax County Home. (Image courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue via Twitter)

Officials said that the home was a total loss. The person who was hurt was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no update on the missing resident as of 10 p.m. on Monday. Crews were still working at the scene but could not enter the house due to concerns about structural integrity.