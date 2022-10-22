FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — About 1,000 students at Stafford High School missed classes on Friday because of flu-like/gastrointestinal symptoms, according to Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn.

That’s almost half of its approximately 2,100 students.

The district’s health services team is working with the local health department to identify the root cause of the illness.

In a letter dated Oct. 20 to parents, Hicks said “Our custodial staff will conduct an extensive and thorough wipe down of the entire school this evening. High touch point area cleaning, along with electrostatic cleaning, will continue throughout the day and evening tomorrow.”

All athletics and activities are canceled through Sunday Oct. 23.

“We are working with our local health department and will reassess conditions on Monday to provide you with further information,” Hicks said.