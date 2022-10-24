NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers recently rounded up more than $130,000 in counterfeit children’s items at the Port of Virginia.

The goods, which arrived in two shipments from Turkey on Sept. 21, included baby loungers and children’s clothing and backpacks that featured Disney characters.

The officers took the items that day and submitted documentation and pictures to CBP trade experts. On Sept. 22, the experts said the items were, in fact, counterfeit.

CBP said mattress covers and infant loungers in the shipments had counterfeit OKEO-TEX product safety labels and mosaic lamps had counterfeit UL (Underwriters Laboratories) safety certification marks. Backpacks and clothing with Disney and Marvel characters on them violated of copyrights. Some items were supposed to have a final destination near Wilmington, Del. Others were bound for an address near Baltimore, Md.

As of Monday, Oct. 24, no one had been charged.