PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A night of heated public comment, debate, and discussion that stretched into Wednesday morning came to a close, with a project that’s stirred a lot of support and concern in Prince William County advancing to its next step.

More than 200 people signed up to attend a public hearing about the proposed PW Digital Gateway. The project would bring data centers (physical storage location for hardware responsible for numerous digital operations) to the county. Among other responsibilities, data centers host web data, server access, and private data.

The project would require thousands of acres of land to be cleared.

The hearing, which ended with the Prince Williams County Board of Supervisors voting 5-2 to move the project forward to the zoning commission, included fiery discussions about potential environmental impact, historic land dispute, and noise issues. Many people demanded a number of provisions to address the aforementioned concerns.

Data centers demand a tremendous amount of energy from the local grid which, in turn, burns fossil fuel.

The board will need to approve rezoning before the construction phase can take place.