FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, faces charges related to an incident that took place at the popular Tysons Corner Center on Sunday.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that shortly before 8 p.m., an off-duty police officer with the Arlington County Police Department was at the mall and thought he saw three people who were involved in a robbery in Arlington. Police approached the group, thinking the people may be armed because the robbery in Arlington involved a weapon. Officers took two of the people into custody. The third ran off.

Only one of the people, the 16-year-old boy, faces charges. Those charges are:

Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Underage

Possession of a Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Obstruction of Justice

Although there seemed to be some concern Sunday that there was gunfire, the Fairfax County Police Department said that wasn’t the case. No one fired a gun.

There was no plan to increase security at Tysons Corner Center for the remainder of the holiday season because of the number of police officers who already are there and throughout the county at shopping and retail centers to deter crime during the season.