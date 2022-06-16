WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting that took place in the Cheshire Station Plaza on Tuesday.

Police first responded to the shopping center to investigate the shooting at 1:59 p.m. They found David Madison Fowler III and began treating him for gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died due to his injuries on Wednesday.

During the investigation, they found that Fowler and another acquaintance had agreed to meet with other individuals in the area. One of the others they were meeting with fired several times at the two before fleeing in a “light-colored vehicle.”

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact police by calling 703-792-7000 or submitting a tip online.