A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man from Afghanistan drowned over the weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach police announced on Monday afternoon that Tawakal Ali was found Sunday around 12:26 p.m. in the ocean near 29th Street. Ali was reported missing on Saturday after he was last seen near 20th Street.

No other details have been shared in the case.

It was one of two known drownings at the Oceanfront this past weekend. A 23-year-old from Alexandria was also found dead after a search that involved the U.S. Coast Guard. He was last seen around 16th Street on Saturday.