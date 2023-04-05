VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Police said that two people were injured after the driver of a car and Virginia State Police (VSP) opened fire on Wednesday evening.

VSP said that a trooper saw an SUV with the wrong license plates driving south on I-95 near Exit 167 around 9:40 p.m. The trooper tried to pull the car over in Fairfax County, but the driver sped away and did not stop.

Police said that the SUV ran off the side of the road and crashed into the woods in Prince William County. Officers approached the car, and the driver opened fire. VSP said that state police returned fire.

VSP said that both the driver — a man — and a woman who was a passenger in the car are being treated for injuries. No state police officers were injured.

Police were still on the scene at 11 p.m. VSP was leading the investigation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said that southbound lanes on I-95 were closed during the response.