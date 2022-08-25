LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Beagles, beagles, and more beagles are still being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County and brought to the Hill City to find forever homes.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Lynchburg Humane Society announced that it took in its second group of 20 beagles — all of whom are boys just under a year old — from the breeding facility.

“They are more timid than the first group but are warming up to our staff members as you can see in some of the photos! By the end of today, they will all have received their first exams from our medical team and be started on the path to finding loving homes,” the humane society wrote on Facebook Wednesday evening.

(Photo courtesy: Lynchburg Humane Society)

(Photo courtesy: Lynchburg Humane Society)

(Photo courtesy: Lynchburg Humane Society)

This news comes after a years-long fight — including a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice — over animal welfare concerns from PETA and federal investigators at the facility, where countless dogs were bred for scientific purposes.

Judge Norman K. Moon with the Lynchburg Division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia approved a plan in July that allowed the Humane Society of the United States to coordinate the transfer of 4,000 beagles from Envigo’s facility — which was forced to stop breeding and selling dogs and close its doors — to shelters and rescue organizations for adoption.

“The Lynchburg Humane Society is grateful for the outpouring of support we received for the 21 beagles

we rescued from the Envigo facility earlier this month. Because of the community’s generosity, we are

able to rescue 20 more beagles and help them find happiness,” said the executive director of the Lynchburg Humane Society, Jill Mollohan.

Mollohan says this round of dogs will need more medical care and attention than the first round of dogs did, so community members are urged to consider fostering, adopting, volunteering, or donating money or supplies to help with the beagles.

If you are interested in rescuing a beagle from the Lynchburg Humane Society, you can fill out an adoption questionnaire online or email adoption@lynchburghumane.org.