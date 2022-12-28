WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A heartbroken Prince William County family is pleading for help looking for their loved one, who is still missing a week after he was last seen.

20-year-old Jose Guerrero was last seen in Woodbridge around 8 p.m. on December 21. Police said he left his home on Lynn St. The car he was driving was found two days later near Bel Air Rd., and Jeffries Rd. Prince William County Police have classified this as a ‘missing endangered’ case and that Jose “is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.”

“He’s a very sweet person,” Guerrero’s mother Andrea Salgado said in an interview with DC News Now as tears fell from her eyes. “I love him very much.”

The pain felt by Salgado and Shelia Perez — Guerrero’s girlfriend and mother of his baby daughter — is what is driving them to continuously search for their loved one. They haven’t stopped looking since Christmas, they said.

“If he were next to me right now he would tell me to be strong for our daughter and to not give up,” Perez said.

The two have taken part in an all-out search through wooded areas in Woodbridge. Salgado said they were the ones who found the car, and she even purchased a drone to help them search.

“I feel like we’re doing everything for them,” Salgado said. “We’re finding all the evidence, we found the vehicle. It’s horrifying.”

“I want to spend the rest of my life with him,” Perez said through tears. “He’s my everything. And I’m not stopping until I find him… We’re not stopping until we find you. I’ll be here — we’ll be here — every day until we find you.”

Police said Guerrero was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes. If anyone has any information or tips, they’re urged to call Prince William County Police at 792-6500.