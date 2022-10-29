ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — On Sunday morning thousands of runners will flood the streets of Arlington for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon, including some from Ukraine.

The marathon was still held the last two years but virtually because of the pandemic so this year 22,000 participants are excited to be back in-person.

The fences are up and signs ready to direct runners to the finish line.

“1% of people have ever run a marathon and we have 52% are joining us for the first time ever for Marine Corps Marathon. And it’s it’s benefiting them in that it’s fulfilling a goal,” said Kristen Loflin, public relations coordinator for the Marine Corps Marathon organization.

The last time runners took to the streets of Arlington in 2019 it was wet and nasty. This year, “The weather’s perfect for it. I think the excitement is just in the air. You can feel it everywhere,” Loflin said.

Loflin says out of the 22,000 participants there will be 60 wheelchair and hand crank athletes and 74 duos that will be running.

“These are these are individuals who you may have been like, oh, how are they going to be able to compete but they’ve overcome and they persevere through anything and they’re out here and it’s it truly embodies the people’s marathon right? It truly embodies what we are here for,” Loflin said.

This year, the organization US Ukrainian Activists (USUA) says four Ukrainian veterans wounded during their service will be running. Three of the veterans will run the full marathon course of 26.2 miles and one will run the 50k, or 31 miles. Two of them served during this year’s full-scale invasion by Russia.

Completing the marathon is a lifelong goal for many and a way for the Marine Corps to reconnect with the American public.

“To be able to finish it with such an amazing monument behind us that truly embodies the United States Marine Corps and only here, will you receive a salute from a Marine when you get your medal,” Loflin said. “It just kind of brings it all together. It really evokes on that emotion and why we like to do this. And I mean, you’re finishing next to Arlington National Cemetery. It just kind of reminds us how grateful we are.”

The MCM50K starts running at 7:15 a.m. and the MCM10K begins at 7:50 a.m. The marathon starts at 7:50 a.m. for wheeled participants, 7:52 a.m. for Duos and 7:55 a.m. for runners, with the last participants estimated to finish around 3:05 p.m.