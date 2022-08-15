Editor’s Note: The above video is from coverage of the crash shortly after it took place.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Three people were recovering in the hospital Monday, days after a car hit an Irish pub, hurting more than a dozen people.

The Arlington County Police Department provided an update to the incident that took place at Ireland’s Four Courts, located at 2051 Wilson Blvd., on Friday, Aug. 12.

Detectives said they don’t think the crash was an intentional act by the rideshare driver who was behind the wheel of the car that crashed. They also ruled out alcohol as a contributing crash. They added that the driver was cooperating with their investigation.

It was around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 12 that the car hit the pub and restaurant. When police and firefighters got there, they started evacuating the building. Shortly after the crash, the car caught fire, then started a fire inside the building.

In all, medics took nine people to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Those included the rideshare driver and his passenger. Others were treated at the scene and released.

Although building engineers found the pub and restaurant to be structurally sound, it was not able to reopen, given its condition, and it remained closed Monday.

Detectives encouraged anyone with information related to crash to contact Detective K. Stahl at kstahl@arlingtonva.us or (703) 228-7145. Information also can be provided anonymously to Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.