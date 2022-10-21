FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 31,000 voters in Fairfax and Prince William counties received notices from their registrars that listed incorrect polling locations due to a “printing error.”

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, the issue was caused when the polling location on a series of voting notices accidentally were kept the same, instead of being updated for each recipient.

The department said voters were affected in each of the following towns:

Corrected notices were sent to all those who received incorrect location information, and they’re expected to reach voters no later than Oct. 24.

The department also said it had reimbursed the registrars in Fairfax and Prince William counties that had to issue new notices.

As for the printing shop where the error originated, the department said it “will cease its relationship with the printing vendor and will explore all legal remedies.”