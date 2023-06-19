RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed more than 800 bills into law from the previous Virginia General Assembly session.

From authorizing educational nonprofit organizations to creating a new penalties for illegal catalytic converter sales, here are a few laws going into effect July 1.

Nonprofit organizations to create schools for adults

This law directs the Department of Education to appoint a nonprofit organization to create schools for adults. The schools would help adults to complete high school and receive a diploma, a college credit class or an industry certified skill which would be provided through a partnership with a Virginia community college.

Drivers to stop for pedestrians on highways

The law will require all drivers on the highway to stop for pedestrians. Drivers will be required to stop whenever pedestrians cross the driver’s lane or are in the adjacent lane, about to approach.

Currently, drivers only need to yield to pedestrians on the highway. Localities authorized to install signs directing drivers to yield for pedestrians, will also be allowed to install signs directing drivers to stop for them.

Illegal catalytic converter sale to become Class 6 felony

Next month, it will become a Class 6 felony for anybody to purchase, sell or offer for sale, a catalytic converter that was detached from a vehicle, unless the sale is being made by a scrap metal purchaser adhering to the applicable laws.

The law will also allow any judge or jury to assume that a person who has a catalytic converter that has been removed from a vehicle obtained it illegally, unless they are an authorized agent or employee acting within their duties.

Schools to notify parents of alleged bullying incidents

The law will require local school boards to enforce principals of each public schools to notify the parents of any students involved in an alleged bullying incident within 24 hours of the allegation.

Currently, Virginia Code 22.1-279.6 only requires principals to inform parents within five days of the alleged incident.