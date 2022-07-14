FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — 4000 dogs rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now going up for adoption. Investigators shut down the breeding facility outside of Richmond and cited it with over 70 animal rights violations.

According to PETA, the Envigo biomedical dog breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. kept around 4,000 to 5,000 beagles at their facility and bred and sold another 500 dogs each month.

Dan Paden, Vice President of Evidence Analysis at PETA says the animals had no hope for a good life if the federal judge had not stepped in.

“None of these animals had any hope for any kind of life. They only were slated for a long life in a cage and ultimately terrifying, painful death,” Paden said.

The Envigo biomedical dog breeding facility announced its closure on June 13th but had racked up over 70 citations of animal cruelty like deplorable living conditions and failure to provide veterinary care to over 4,000 beagles after a 7-month-long investigation in 2021. Paden explained the conditions at the facility were horrible for the dogs. Investigators found mold and maggots in the food and inhumane living conditions like rough wire cages and abuse from employees.

“The puppies themselves are actually falling through cage floors into drains full of waste being coated in feces and dying of cold exposure,” Paden explained. “The facility was cited for killing puppies by injecting with solution into their hearts while the animals were still conscious.”

Paden also highlighted that the facility had been cited a number of times prior to this closure for failing to provide veterinary care to animals with puncture wounds or broken limbs missing years due to fights in the severely crowded, stressful conditions and other issues like burst mammary glands and ruptured uterine tissue that led to many animals dying. Previous citations also detailed a severe lack of staff at the facility where Paden says around 15 to 20 employees were responsible for around 5,000 dogs.

A federal judge ruled all of the beagles must be out of the facility by September 5th, 2022. Then, they will be moved to various shelters along the east coast including Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station where any medical needs of the dogs will be addressed before they are put up for adoption and fostering. PETA says Envigo petitioned multiple times for permission to sell around 2,000 of the dogs, but those efforts were blocked by a federal judge.

Paden also explained federal entities like the National Institutes of Health, the FDA and the USDA have obtained beagles from this facility that has now been shut down by federal judges.

Rebecca Goodhart, Deputy Director of Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, explained the non-profit will get all of the dogs sent to their adoption center up to date on any veterinary needs like additional vaccines and will microchip all of the dogs. They will also spay and neuter the beagles before putting them up for adoption or placing them with a foster family.

“There is no more joy for us than seeing dogs who have not had experience with the outside and a whole bunch of human interaction to come here and learn to just be dogs learn to run and play in our yards and play with toys and interact with humans in a really positive way,” Goodhart said.

Homeward Trails and other organizations are looking for forever homes for these incoming dogs. Goodhart says the first group of beagles from the Envigo facility have already been adopted or fostered. They have not heard any updates as to when their adoption center will be receiving more dogs. People looking to foster or adopt one of these beagles are asked to fill out the necessary forms online. For more information, please visit their official website.