Update (5:00 p.m.) — According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, two of the three teens died from their injuries while at the hospital. The third teen remains in the hospital.

There is no update on their status. The pedestrians were Oakton High School students.

FAIRAX, Va. (WDVM) — Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that pedestrians were also involved. Three of the people had life-threatening areas.

The response is ongoing. Police ask that everyone avoid the area.

