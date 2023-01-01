BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023.

First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic.

Officials said that four adults and three children were displaced. The home was entirely destroyed.

The firefighter was injured during exterior operations. They were treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was leading the investigation, and the Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.