CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — The University of Virginia student accused of opening fire on campus Sunday faces 10 charges, including 3 counts of Second Degree Murder.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. appeared in Albemarle County General District Court for his arraignment via video Wednesday. Jones remained still-faced as the judge read the charges against him.

UVA police said Jones shot and killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry, all members of the college’s football team. Two other people were hurt in the shooting which took place on a bus that had returned from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley provided an outline of the events that took place on Nov. 13.

Hingeley said UVA police received a report of gunfire. When they responded, officers found Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry dead. Lavel Davis died at University of Virginia Medical Center.

Those who survived the shooting were Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

A sergeant with the University of Virginia Police Department said a student who was on the bus when the shooting took place identified Jones as the shooter.

A detective with the Albemarle County Police Department showed another witness a picture of Jones. That witness also identified Jones as the shooter and said he shot Chandler while Chandler was sleeping. The witness added that Jones pointed his gun at certain people.

Hingeley told the court that Jones was arrested in 2021 in Chesterfield County where he was charged with concealed weapon violations. A day after the shooting on campus, University of Virginia Police Chief Timothy Longo referenced the concealed weapon violations, which Jones was required to report to the university but had not.

Hingeley added that at the time of the arrest in Chesterfield County, Jones had an outstanding warrant in Petersburg for a misdemeanor charge of Hit-and-run with Property Damage.

Jones said he would be hiring a lawyer to represent him. Because he thought it could take him two weeks to do that, a public defender was to represent him in the meantime.

The judge denied bond for Jones who was being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The full list of charges against Jones is:

Second Degree Murder (3 counts)

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (3 counts)

Malicious Wounding (2 counts)

Use of a Firearm (2 counts)

Jones’ next court date was set for Dec. 8.