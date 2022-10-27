VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Action in Virginia on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policies was delayed on Thursday.

This came one day after the public comment period closed. The delay was expected — the state superintendent said that any comment alleging violations of state law would trigger a 30-day delay.

November 26 is now the earliest effective date for the new policies.

The proposed standards would require parental permission for students to get gender-related school counseling as well as pronoun and name changes within school systems.