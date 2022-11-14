Image of the suspect courtesy of the University of Virginia Police Department. Police said he is armed and dangerous.

UPDATE 1:53 a.m. — Police said that Jones may be driving a black SUV with tag TWX3580.

Image of Christopher Darnell Jones courtesy of the UVA Police Department.

UVA Vice President Robyn Hadley sent an email to students during the shelter in place.

We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening. I am on Grounds like many of you; I am sheltering in place and in direct touch with University leadership and UPD. Email from Robyn Hadley

UPDATE 12:38 a.m. — Police said that the suspect in the shooting at the University of Virginia is Christopher Darnell Jones.

Jones was on the university’s football roster in 2018.

Police said that if anyone sees Jones, they should call 911 immediately.

They did not give any confirmation about any possible victims or conditions.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police at the University of Virginia responded to an active shooter late Sunday evening.

The University of Virginia Police Department sent out a tweet saying “RUN HIDE FIGHT” as the attacker was reported in the area of Culbreth Road.

As of 11:54 p.m., police were still searching for a suspect they described as armed and dangerous. They told students and residents to shelter in place and reach out to friends and family to update them about their safety.

Police described the suspect as “a Black male, wearing a [burgundy] jacket or hoodie, blue jeans, [and] red shoes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.