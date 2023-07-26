FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — Six months after two teenagers were killed and one other was hospitalized from a crash, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors is investing millions to change the stretch of road drivers describe as “dangerous.”

In a vote durings its Tuesday session, the board opted to shift $5 million away from a project on Shirley Gate Road toward a new project on Lee Chapel Road.

The project, which will cost a total of an estimated $9 million, will remove the two hills on the portion of the road between Ox Road and the Fairfax County Parkway. It will also include two 11-foot lanes and a six-foot shoulder on either side.

In that January crash, police said the driver of the car was going about 100 miles per hour when they lost control of the vehicle. It then went airborne for approximately 130 feet before landing, killing the driver and a teenager in the backseat. The third occupant had serious injuries.

“Young people will go fast and try to get air,” Supervisor Pat Herrity said. “It is an attractive nuisance.”

Herrity, who represents the county’s Springfield District, said the crash “re-energized” efforts to fix the hill.

“It’s a mission that we are marching together to get done,” he said.

Herrity said he hopes the remaining $4 million of funding the project needs will come from the state. He cited ongoing work with the area’s state delegation to fix the road.

Mark Sakran, who has lived his entire life in the neighborhood adjasent to the road, said this is an important step toward a solution.

“We try to raise awareness,” he said. “We try to get the politicians and the supervisors and the Chair [of the] board in making this change and it’s finally happening.”

Herrity said there will be a town hall in early September, where he and others will gauge whether commuters want the road to be completely shut down for construction, thus shortening the length of the project, or have a slower project that never shuts down the road.

According to state data, there have been 210 crashes since 2013, as of the end of June. Those crashes have resulted in 129 injuries.

There have also been three fatal crashes on the road in the past two decades, including the most recent one in January.