ARLINGTON, Va. (WHTM) — Two Arlington police officers are on paid leave after shooting a man Friday night in the Green Valley neighborhood.

The northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team, which is made up of 11 participating agencies, is investigating. There’s also a citizen review board keeping watch that just got started several months ago.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, Arlington County police were called to the 2100 block of Shirlington Road for a report of shots fired.

“I was shocked right as anyone would be when you hear shootings and guns,” said Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr., president of the Arlington Branch of the NAACP.

Officers heard shots as they arrived and police say 44-year-old El-Amin Mutee, of Waldorf refused to drop his gun. That’s when one of the two officers on scene shot him.

“We wanna make sure when a citizen is shot or injured, that you know was the use of this deadly force required?” Spain said.

Spain is urging Arlington Police to release body camera footage as soon as possible.

“We’re gonna stay on top of it, make no mistake about it because people want to know, I know the folks in Green Valley, the citizens want to know,” Spain said. “We want to know here at NAACP and hope that everything was done correctly.”

Spain says oversight is important and is happy the Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating.

“In a case like this, not only do we want the CIRT team to be involved, we want a Community Oversight Board to look into this matter when when it involves officer related shootings,” Spain said.

Members to that oversight board were just appointed in March, charged with advising the county board on how to improve transparency and accountability in the Arlington County Police Department.

Spain says they still have to go through a lot of training.

“We’re quite positive that when they become when they’re fully functional that it will be another means of checks and balances in our government, something Arlington has not had ever,” Spain said.

Mutee is charged with brandishing and felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges are pending.