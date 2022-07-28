ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria City Public Schools appointed Melanie Kay-Wyatt to be its interim superintendent, weeks before current Superintendent Gregory Hutchings Jr. is set to resign.

Kay-Wyatt has been a special education teacher at various grade levels, as well as a principal for several years with Fredericksburg City Public Schools. Most recently, she has served as Alexandria City Public Schools’ Chief of Human Resources since July 2021.

Following the vote by the school board on Thursday evening, Kay-Wyatt thanked board members in brief remarks.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and I look forward to work with strong leaders, amazing staff, and it’s just an opportunity for us to just keep getting better and better,” she said.

Board members praised Kay-Wyatt, and the perspective they hope she can bring to the role.

“I also believe that Dr. Kay-Wyatt is the type of leader that we need who can bring people together, who can be a consensus-builder with her personality,” Abdel-Rahman Elnoubi said.

Board Vice-Chair Jacinta Greene backed Kay-Wyatt, saying the board is “behind you, 100%.”

Kay-Wyatt will just more than $210,000 in her 10-month tenure, which begins on September 1, 2022 and ends on June 30, 2023 — unless a permanent superintendent is not hired.

ACPS did not allow Kay-Wyatt to take questions from DC News Now on Thursday night, saying she will address reporters soon. It’s unclear if she plans to apply for the permanent superintendent role.

She did share some encouraging news at Thursday’s school board meeting, saying that ACPS only has 50 full-time teacher openings ahead of the 2022-23 school year — a mark of improvement sparked by nearly 200 new hires.