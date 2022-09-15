ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A month and a half after Alexandria’s school board approved Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as its next interim superintendent, and two weeks into her tenure, new data shows there’s a lot of work ahead.

In an interview with DC News Now, Kay-Wyatt answered questions for 18 minutes on a number of topics, including student safety, test scores, a critical letter sent by the state’s Attorney General, recovering from COVID, and teacher retention.

“Even though it’s a tough job sometimes, it’s a passion,” she said.

A survey initiated by ACPS of nearly 7,000 students, parents, and teachers highlighted an alarming trend. A lower percentage of each of those groups felt safer in school this year, as opposed to last. In last year’s survey, 75% of students said they either strongly agreed or agreed with the statement that they feel safe in schools. This year, just 57% responded that way.

“I think transitioning back into in-person learning could have been a challenge for a lot of students,” Kay-Wyatt said. “We have to be mindful that they were at home, in the comfort of their home.”

Now, with full-time, in-person learning back, Kay-Wyatt is emphasizing the importance of “SEAL” — Social Emotional Academic Learning — especially as more students feel there’s bullying going on in school according to the survey.

Every K-12 student will receive 30 minutes of SEAL each day.

“The SEAL lessons will address some of the safety issues as well, because some of that feeling kind of angst about coming back into school is a challenge for some of our students, even from a gap of summer to come back into school,” she said.

Physical safety is also being addressed with new entrance and ID policies, plus other strategies Kay-Wyatt said will remain internal.

As for school resource officers, they’ll remain in middle and high schools through June, but their future is still unclear. A recommendation is expected from a newly-formed advisory committee. Kay-Wyatt did not commit to implementing the recommendations, saying “I think we have to wait to see what those recommendations are.” However, she called the committee “an amazing group of individuals” and said, “we will take that information and maybe make some adjustments moving forward.”

“I think as a school leader, we have to really evaluate what we want to make our school safe,” she said when asked if she believes SROs belong in schools.

Here are additional highlights from the interview with DC News Now’s Northern Virginia Reporter Max Marcilla.

The following have been lightly edited for clarity.

On test scores…

Marcilla: “The latest SOL scores are lower than the state average. Why do you think that is? And what are you planning to do to address it?”

Kay-Wyatt: “As we know, the pandemic was very challenging for everyone. So there’s a lot of unfinished learning, both in reading and math. So we do have them as our areas of focus this year. Our teachers will continuously receive professional development about how we can go back and really address the unfinished learning. The pandemic has been a challenge for not just our students, but also our teachers. So that’s why we want to make sure that we go back and address what our student’s needs are so that we can bring them up to grade level and make sure they’re ready for whatever’s next along their academic journey.”

Marcilla: “You mentioned some teachers will focus on these reading scores or improvements to reading. What might that look like in a classroom setting — a focus on a certain topic?

Kay-Wyatt: “Well, it just really depends on where their student is performing, right? Because we’re going to meet them where they are with their learning. So it might look different for me if I were in your class or another student. So we do have assessments that will really go in and drill down to what that individual student’s needs are. And then we have a number of programs, whether it’s for math, or for reading whatever they need, and then we will tailor their instruction to support them.”

On the letter from Attorney General Jason Miyares…

Marcilla: Have you given any thought to the back-and-forth letters from the Attorney General and the mayor about SROs?

Kay-Wyatt: “Let me say that about those letters, as well as anything else that comes at Alexandria City Public Schools, they will not be distractions from the real work that we have to do to educate our children.”

On teacher recruitment and retention…

Kay-Wyatt: “Last year was a very difficult year coming back to in-person learning. But I think the efforts that we did last year in Human Resources started to pay off in the way we recruit. … We have to change the way we recruit, right? We’ve got to build better brands of teachers so that teachers understand that we value them, and we appreciate them. And we really want to build a pipeline, even all the way down to our high school students, so they too will think about getting into the teaching profession, whether it’s an instructional assistant, a technology specialist, a classroom teacher, or school level administrator, maybe superintendent one day, but we have to show them what that looks like. … We want to make sure that they understand that there’s so much value in the work of an educator, as well as what they’re going to see on the other end when you walk outside, and you’ve run into students, current students, or former students, the feeling that an educator gets is priceless. … We do have a whole program that we’ve designed around staff wellness, which is one of our areas of focus, as well as creating a pipeline for new teachers. So because that’s an area of focus, you’re going to see us roll a whole calendar of events around staff wellness.”