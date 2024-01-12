RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — A state lawmaker introduced a bill that would create a cannabis retail marketplace to the now Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

Sen. Adam Ebbin, (D-Alexandria) introduced Senate Bill 423 which would establish a framework for a retail marijuana marketplace in the commonwealth. It would be administered by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

The framework would create a system to regulate the cultivation, manufacturing, test and sale of marijuana and its related products. If passed, the authority, which would have the power to grant, suspend and revoke licenses, would begin issuing marijuana licenses on July 1, 2025. Additionally, certain pharmaceutical processors would be able to begin operations on July 1.

“It’s [the bill] for adults who want to make an adult decision to use cannabis, to be able to buy a tested and packed legal product that’s safer than buying on the black market in Virginia,” Ebbin said.

The legislation also introduces a new set of misdemeanor offenses for someone who participates in activities without the required license and other prohibited practices relating to the manufacturing and sale of marijuana or if they fail to pay all applicable taxes when buying.

Ebbin said he has been working on this proposal for five years.

“I believe that cannabis that is legal in Virginia should be obtainable for adults,” he said.

Virginia legalized cannabis back in 2021. Anyone 21 years or older is allowed to have no more than one ounce of marijuana and can share up to one ounce. Virginians 21 and older also can have up to four marijuana plants at home.

Ebbin introduced a similar measure last session but it ultimately was killed before reaching the governor’s desk.

“It is Democratic-controlled majorities in both bodies so I am optimistic for the future of passing this legislation,” Ebbin said. “The holdup that we ran into was Republican leadership in the House so I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to agree.”