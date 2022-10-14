ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria’s City Council is holding a public hearing on Saturday, and after which, it seems likely to vote to install five speed cameras in school zones.

Legislation passed in 2020 allows local governments to utilize speed cameras in school and construction zones.

While the exact location of where the cameras will be placed is unclear, studies show they can be effective in reducing severe crashes.

In Alexandria’s FY23 budget, it allocated nearly $500,000 on speed cameras for these school zones.

“Infrastructure changes that would encourage drivers to drive at a slower speed would be a significant factor,” said Jim Durham, a transportation safety advocate.

The proposal would cap speeding tickets at a $100 civil penalty if the driver is going at least 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. The city said its intent is not to raise money, rather it’s to keep kids safe.

“I don’t see any harm in going up or doubling [the fine] when it’s more than a first offense,” said Bill McCune, who lives near George Washington Middle School.

Alexandria City School Board also passed a measure to request the speed limit ins ome school zones be bumped down from 25 MPH to 15 MPH.

The Department of Transportation calls speed cameras “effective and reliable” in altering the social norms of speeding.

The public hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.