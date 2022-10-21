ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city.

The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other ways.

“It is a bold idea of giving people cash and just letting them spend it how they want,” said Julie Mullen, Economic Mobility Program Officer in Alexandria. “But we know that it’s time to really look at the narrative and how we’re treating people and giving people the power in their lives to make decisions for themselves.”

Mullen tells DC News Now the ARISE program is bold, but can help those who live in the city and need it most.

“Guaranteed income is a systemic way that we could provide an income floor and make sure that everybody in our community has what they need to really make ends make,” she said.

Here’s how it works: Alexandria is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to give 170 randomly selected people $500 a month for 24 months. In order to qualify, they have to make less than 50% of the area median income in Alexandria (for example, that’s $71,150 for a household of four).

All the while, the city will conduct surveys.

“We’ll be looking at things like mental health, physical health, financial stability, housing, and food security,” Mullen said. “We’ll also be looking at labor market participation. How does it impact their ability to look for better-paying jobs, new jobs, different jobs?”

The ARPA funds will pay for evaluators and a “control” group, and after two years, the city could decide if its a program it wants to continue — and, if so, how to fund it.

“I think there’s all sorts of solutions that have been put on the table,” Mullen said.

Whether that’s changing the tax code or using donations could be up to a future city council. But the pilot has support from Mayor Justin Wilson, who said it “can evolve the ways that we assist our neighbors in need of extra support.”

Proponents of the plan hope that it can expand to more than 170 people in the future.

Opponents said the money would be more valuable had it been allocated to programs designed to help the same group.