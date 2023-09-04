ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Lottery said a man became won big when he matched all the numbers in its Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

Leslie Williams of Alexandria said when he found out he’d scored the $1,063,690 jackpot in the June 18 drawing, he asked himself, “Could this really be possible?”

Williams bought his ticket at 7-Eleven, located at 2800 Beacon Hill Rd. in Alexandria. The winning numbers were 1-20-24-26-35.

Leslie Williams (Virginia Lottery)

Virginia Lottery said Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Additionally, anyone who spends an extra dollar for EZ Match gets five randomly generated numbers with a prize of up to $500 associated with each number. If those numbers match any of the numbers on the ticket for the drawing, the person wins that prize, even before the drawing is held.

Profits from Virginia Lottery benefit K-12 education in the state. Lottery officials said Alexandria, alone, received nearly $4.2 million in funds in the last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, Virginia Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, which works out to roughly 10% of the statewide school budget.