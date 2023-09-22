The schools went back to normal around 12:25 p.m.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Two Alexandria elementary schools briefly went into lockdown Friday morning after a shooting occurred nearby.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 5500 block of Holmes Run Parkway.

As a result, Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School and William Ramsay Elementary School were placed in a “secure the building” status around 10 a.m. No one was allowed to enter or exit the buildings.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The schools were able to resume normal operations around 12:25 p.m. after police gave the all-clear to do so.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call (703) 746-6159 or email Brandon.smith@alexandriava.gov.