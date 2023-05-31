ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Alexandria on Wednesday evening just a few blocks away from an elementary school.

Police said that the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Richenbacher Ave., a few blocks away from James K. Polk Elementary School.

The men, whose ages were not known as of Wednesday night, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors told DC News Now that they heard around 15 gunshots. Some of the bullets hit their homes.

No neighbors reported being struck by the gunfire.