ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 3-year-old boy died after falling out of a window at the Arrive Alexandria apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department was the first on the scene. Crews then called the Alexandria Police Department (APD).

Police said there were multiple people in the apartment at the time. They were still working on interviewing everyone who was present as of 5:30 p.m.

“I’m a grandad, you know, and to see something like this happen, it’s heartbreaking you know. I feel for the families, I can only imagine what they are going through right now,” said Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes.