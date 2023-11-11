ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) –The Alexandria Police Department (ADP) said a young boy was hit by a car on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that at about 1:00 p.m., they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Armistead Street for a vehicle crash involving a juvenile pedestrian.

ADP said an SUV struck a 7-year-old boy while it was driving through an apartment complex parking lot.

The boy was transported to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.