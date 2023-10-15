ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The National Breast Center Foundation hosted its 8th Annual Walk to Bust Cancer on Sunday at Fort Hunt Park in Alexandria. The walk is the foundation’s biggest fundraising event.

People participated in the walk to raise funds for those suffering from breast cancer. The funds raised support the efforts of the National Breast Center Foundation to help low-income or uninsured individuals obtain services, diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer.

As of Sunday evening, more than $180,000 was raised, 103% of the foundation’s goal. Over 1,100 people donated.