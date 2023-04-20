ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — In a unanimous vote over the weekend, the Alexandria City Council voted to update its zoning ordinance to make it easier for abortion services to open in the city.

The proposal garnered attention in the form of dozens of letters from both proponents and opponents and culminated in a brief, albeit noisy, public hearing. Several speakers opined, but before the vote, one person who opposed the measure yelled, “Abortion is murder, shame on you.” She was escorted out of the meeting.

The battle over zoning laws is the latest example of the prevalence local governments have in the abortion debate, especially after Roe v Wade was overturned last June. It was something Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson referenced before he cast his vote.

“In the ‘Repro’ movement, we love state and local wins,” said Lexi White, the policy director with Repro Rising Virginia. “We’ve actually seen rural parts of the state try to use zoning ordinances to push clinics out of reach… Alexandria did the right thing in settling the standard for how we should be using zoning laws.”

On the other side of the issue, Michael Leaser of The Family Foundation of Virginia, an organization that opposes abortion, agreed: local governments have become even more important.

“It really is an interesting time because for the first time in almost 50 years, we’re having these discussions and debates on the local level, where city councils and states can actually take real action to either expand or curb abortion,” he said.