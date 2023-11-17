ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A cider company in Alexandria said it would be hosting a vintage market at Canal Center Plaza on Saturday.

Lost Boy Cider said ‘A Vintage Affair on the Plaza’ was scheduled to take place on Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Entry is free to all.

The market will feature more than 30 vintage vendors, food from local restaurants, and live swing music.

Lost Boy said it also would be offering its cider to people who are able to drink legally.

Underground parking will be available for $5. Street parking also will available.